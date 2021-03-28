COVID-19 vaccine

Cook County to release 25K 1st dose COVID vaccine appointments Sunday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health will release 25,000 appointments for people get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone eligible under phases 1A, 1B, 1B+ and approved essential workers can sign up starting at noon.

The shots will be given at Triton College, South Suburban College, Des Plaines and Forest Park.

RELATED: 3 generations of West Englewood family get COVID-19 vaccine together

In addition, anyone previously classified as 1C in higher, education, government, media, restaurants, construction trades, and religious leaders, will be eligible to schedule an appointment.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscook countycoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecook county
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL reports 2,678 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
12 West Englewood family members get vaccinated together
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton found safe
1 killed, 3 hurt in River Grove party bus shooting: police
Man wounded in Wrightwood party mass shooting facing gun charges
2 hospitalized in Loop crash; driver in custody
'We are American also so don't hate us,' Chinatown march denounces Asian hate
Cook County judge's vehicle stolen at McKinley Park gas station
Oak Lawn carjacking ends in Palos Hills
Show More
Parkway Gardens hit-and-run leaves woman critically injured
Chicago Weather: Clearing & chilly, breezy Sunday
Spiders take refuge on man's backyard fence amid Australia floods: VIDEO
Teen boy caught in crossfire of East Garfield Park shootout
12 West Englewood family members get vaccinated together
More TOP STORIES News