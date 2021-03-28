Cook County to release 25K 1st dose COVID vaccine appointments Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health will release 25,000 appointments for people get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone eligible under phases 1A, 1B, 1B+ and approved essential workers can sign up starting at noon.
The shots will be given at Triton College, South Suburban College, Des Plaines and Forest Park.
In addition, anyone previously classified as 1C in higher, education, government, media, restaurants, construction trades, and religious leaders, will be eligible to schedule an appointment.
Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
