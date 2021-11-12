COVID-19 vaccine

Elgin School District U-46 offers COVID vaccination clinics for students

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Elgin School District U-46 offers COVID vaccination clinics

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' second largest school district is providing a way for students to get vaccinated.

Elgin School District U-46 offered COVID-19 vaccinations Friday during the school day and plans to host two more vaccination clinics on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23.

The optional clinics are offered at 13 of the district's elementary schools. They are intended to provide families with a "convenient opportunity" to have their children vaccinated while at school, regardless of insurance coverage, according to the district.

For more information on the clinics and to register your child, visit https://www.u-46.org/covidclinics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesselgincovid in childrencovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Orland Park votes on how to deal with new COVID vaccine mandate
2 states, 1 territory added to Chicago travel advisory
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News