ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' second largest school district is providing a way for students to get vaccinated.
Elgin School District U-46 offered COVID-19 vaccinations Friday during the school day and plans to host two more vaccination clinics on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23.
The optional clinics are offered at 13 of the district's elementary schools. They are intended to provide families with a "convenient opportunity" to have their children vaccinated while at school, regardless of insurance coverage, according to the district.
For more information on the clinics and to register your child, visit https://www.u-46.org/covidclinics.
Elgin School District U-46 offers COVID vaccination clinics for students
COVID-19 VACCINE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News