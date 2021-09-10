Group of Chicago aldermen want mandatory COVID vaccines for public spaces

The push comes after President Joe Biden called on large venues to require vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID test.
In the letter, the aldermen said, "We believe it is time for Chicago to do the same given: (1.) the uncontrolled community transmission of the Delta variant, (2.) the threat of new variants, (3.) approaching colder weather that will drive Chicagoans to indoor activities, and (4.) free and readily available FDA approved and emergency authorized COVID-19 vaccines."
The letter was signed by Aldermen Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Scott Waguespack, Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, Andre Vasquez, Michele Smith, Matt Martin and Maria Hadden.
The Chicago Department of Public Health responded to the letter with a statement saying, "Our goal as a City is that Chicago remain both open and safe, and at this point we remain in good control of COVID compared to most of the rest of the country. We require masks for everyone age 2 and over in all indoor public settings and are in communication with the business community on other mitigation measures they can take to slow transmission and keep Chicagoans safe. We will continue to monitor locations around the country and the world that have put vaccine requirements for certain businesses in place, as well as the results of those requirements. Many businesses and settings in the Chicago area have already made the choice to require proof of vaccination and we strongly support them. We continue to monitor the data daily and will adapt public health guidance as appropriate, as we have throughout the pandemic."
The letter comes as President Joe Biden announced his six-part plan, which includes employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccines or weekly COVID-19 testing.
Several large companies, including Disney and Chicago-based United Airlines have already announced employee vaccine mandates, but they're in the minority.
A new survey this morning shows just 15-percent of employers are requiring vaccination another 11-percent requiring vaccination or regular testing. But that figure has been growing steadily.
"Companies have been looking for cover," said John Challenger of the firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. They don't want the backlash, but if it's now the way it has to be, they can just say this is a law. There's nothing we can do about it."
But some worry, about the rule's impact on an already-difficult labor market.
"When you see that there's so many jobs being unfilled out there, making it harder and harder to hire people is a real problem," said Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.
Some, including Indiana's attorney general, already considering a legal challenge.
The federal government can mandate vaccination for federal workers.
However, ABC7 Legal Analyst Gill Soffer said, "It's an open question whether the federal government can require private citizens within the confines of a state to take a vaccine. Matters of public health and safety are traditionally left to the states.