Health & Fitness

Group of Chicago aldermen want mandatory COVID vaccines for public spaces

Push comes as President Joe Biden announces vaccine mandates plan in speech
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

President Biden's vaccine mandate plan could face challenges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of aldermen are calling on the Chicago Department of Public Health for a vaccine mandate for public indoor settings like restaurants, movie theaters and gyms.

The push comes after President Joe Biden called on large venues to require vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID test.

In the letter, the aldermen said, "We believe it is time for Chicago to do the same given: (1.) the uncontrolled community transmission of the Delta variant, (2.) the threat of new variants, (3.) approaching colder weather that will drive Chicagoans to indoor activities, and (4.) free and readily available FDA approved and emergency authorized COVID-19 vaccines."

Biden announces new COVID vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

The letter was signed by Aldermen Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Scott Waguespack, Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, Andre Vasquez, Michele Smith, Matt Martin and Maria Hadden.

The Chicago Department of Public Health responded to the letter with a statement saying, "Our goal as a City is that Chicago remain both open and safe, and at this point we remain in good control of COVID compared to most of the rest of the country. We require masks for everyone age 2 and over in all indoor public settings and are in communication with the business community on other mitigation measures they can take to slow transmission and keep Chicagoans safe. We will continue to monitor locations around the country and the world that have put vaccine requirements for certain businesses in place, as well as the results of those requirements. Many businesses and settings in the Chicago area have already made the choice to require proof of vaccination and we strongly support them. We continue to monitor the data daily and will adapt public health guidance as appropriate, as we have throughout the pandemic."

Could President Biden vaccine plan lead to backlash?


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg from Advocate Aurora Health reacts to President Joe Biden's six-part vaccination plan.



The letter comes as President Joe Biden announced his six-part plan, which includes employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccines or weekly COVID-19 testing.

Several large companies, including Disney and Chicago-based United Airlines have already announced employee vaccine mandates, but they're in the minority.

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially announces vaccine mandate for Chicago workers

A new survey this morning shows just 15-percent of employers are requiring vaccination another 11-percent requiring vaccination or regular testing. But that figure has been growing steadily.

"Companies have been looking for cover," said John Challenger of the firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. They don't want the backlash, but if it's now the way it has to be, they can just say this is a law. There's nothing we can do about it."

But some worry, about the rule's impact on an already-difficult labor market.

"When you see that there's so many jobs being unfilled out there, making it harder and harder to hire people is a real problem," said Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

Illinois school mask mandate to take effect immediately in K-12 schools, daycares, Pritzker says

Some, including Indiana's attorney general, already considering a legal challenge.

The federal government can mandate vaccination for federal workers.

However, ABC7 Legal Analyst Gill Soffer said, "It's an open question whether the federal government can require private citizens within the confines of a state to take a vaccine. Matters of public health and safety are traditionally left to the states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagosouth loopvaccinesgymcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinechicago city counciljoe bidenrestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Mail carrier safety concerns prompts changes, possibly delivery delays
Woman, 72, carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square
Fund to provide $500 to eligible CPS families
Pitchfork music festival returns to Union Park
Man found dead after falling out of canoe in Fox Lake
What it was like at Ground Zero on 9/11
Show More
Chicago area ceremonies to mark 9/11 attacks
Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets
O'Hare modernization project finished after 16 years
Chicago Weather: Great day Friday
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
More TOP STORIES News