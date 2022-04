Chicago holding vaccine clinics for World Immunization Week

Monday, April 25

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is holding vaccination events across the city Monday for World Immunization Week.The global public health campaign started in 2012 to recognize the importance of vaccines for a variety of diseases.The clinics in Chicago are offering vaccines for COVID as well as for flu, HPV and childhood vaccinations.For more information, visit Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar. -Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)- Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)-New Covenant Church, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.-Albany Park Library, 6:00-7:30 p.m.-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Morgan Park, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)-Phalanx Family Services / Roseland Community Hospital Clinic, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.-Urban Community Center, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)-Rohingya Cultural Center, 2:00-4:30 p.m.-Greater Lawn Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-CDPH Uptown Walk-In Immunization Clinic, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-Garfield Community Service Center, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.-Swedish Hospital Pharmacy, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.(Hep B, shingles, HPV, pneumonia, TDAP, and flu vaccines also offered)-Atlas Senior Center, 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.-Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation World Immunization Week Clinic, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (childhood vaccinations also offered)-Riverdale TCA Health, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.-Brook Church, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.-Northside Resource Day, 11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.