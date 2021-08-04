Health & Fitness

Tips for getting kids vaccinated before returning to school

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Needles can be scary, making the doctor's office and the vaccination process a lot more difficult and intimidating for your child.

Dr. Mary Mason, founder of Little Medical School, and her team have created over 500 hours of innovating programming that teaches children what real professionals do in a safe and appropriate manner.

If your kids are already dreading their next check-up or upcoming COVID-19 vaccine appointment, try these tips for preparing them to be the best patients in the office.

Tips include:
-Putting a positive spin on the visit by reminding kids that doctors help them stay healthy and strong

-Bringing a favorite stuffed animal or toy to keep your child company
-Familiarizing your child with the tools your pediatrician uses
-Praising your kids for a job well done at the doctor's office
