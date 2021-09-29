YMCA hosting mobile COVID vaccine clinics, waiving joining fees for fully vaccinated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday, city and suburban YMCAs kick off a week of mobile COVID vaccination clinics.On Wednesday, you can get a shot at the Beuhler YMCA in Palatine, the Rauner Family facility in Little Village and the Sage location in Crystal Lake.The clinics are part of a seven-day campaign involving 12 YMCA sites.Illinois Department of Public Health staff will administer doses of either Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson on a walk-in basis.They are free, and participating Ys will waive joining fees for a new membership for anyone who can show proof of full vaccination through Nov. 1.Visitfor more information.