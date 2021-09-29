COVID-19 vaccine

YMCA hosting mobile COVID vaccine clinics, waiving joining fees for fully vaccinated

YMCA COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson shots
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
YMCA waiving joining fees for those vaccinated against COVID

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday, city and suburban YMCAs kick off a week of mobile COVID vaccination clinics.

On Wednesday, you can get a shot at the Beuhler YMCA in Palatine, the Rauner Family facility in Little Village and the Sage location in Crystal Lake.

The clinics are part of a seven-day campaign involving 12 YMCA sites.

Illinois Department of Public Health staff will administer doses of either Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson on a walk-in basis.

They are free, and participating Ys will waive joining fees for a new membership for anyone who can show proof of full vaccination through Nov. 1.

Visit www.ymcachicago.org/pages/mobile-vaccination-sites for more information.
