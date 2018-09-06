Chicago police may have to document each time gun pointed at person as part of consent decree, sources say

Chicago police officers may soon have to document every time they point a gun at a person, sources tell ABC7.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The move is part of a federal consent decree to reform the Chicago Police Department. More details are expected to be revealed in court Thursday morning.

Right now, sources said that according to an agreement reached Wednesday, Chicago police officers would be required to document every instance in which they point a gun at someone.

RELATED: Draft of CPD consent decree released

The 225-page draft of the consent decree was released in July, following two highly critical reports that found systemic problems in the police department involving the use of unnecessary and deadly force.

The public can still comment on the consent decree. A federal judge is planning to hold a "fairness hearing" on October 24 and 25 before implementing any changes.

This process began as a result of the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Van Dyke's trial began Wednesday.
