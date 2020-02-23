Driver arrested after Chicago officer struck by vehicle attempting to flee traffic stop: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was arrested after striking a CPD officer Saturday night while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Garfield Park, police said.

According to police, around 8:00 p.m. officers in an unmarked car were pulling over a Jeep Cherokee for a traffic violation in the 100-block of South Pulaski Road. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, hitting one officer, police said.

The officer was transferred to a local hospital with an injury to his right foot, police said.

He is in good condition.

The driver, identified as a 25-year-old woman, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending.
