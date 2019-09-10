CPD officer slashed on hand during North Side foot chase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured during a foot chase on Chicago's North Side Monday night.

Chicago fire officials said a 54-year-old man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition for a hand laceration sustained in the 1200-block of West Loyola Avenue, close to the CTA Red Line Loyola Station in Rogers Park.

Police confirmed that man was an officer, who was injured after a foot chase. Police did not say what triggered the foot chase, but did say one person was in custody.
