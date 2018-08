The Chicago Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on video as he beat another man to death with a metal pole.The video shows the two men arguing near a park in Logan Square. The attacker then swings a metal pole at the victim, who turns away as the video cuts off.The victim has been identified as Will Rosenbaum, 58.Witnesses told Block Club Chicago that Rosenbaum was hit at least five times after he fell down. He later died at the hospital.