Building partially collapses as flames spread to 2nd building in Gresham, Chicago fire says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A building was engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning, Chicago fire officials said.
Chopper 7 was over the building fire near 77th Street and Peoria Street on Wednesday around 9 a.m.
Firefighters could be seen battling the fire.
The Chicago fire department said the building partially collapsed during the fire. Flames spread to a second building, fire officials said it was under control.
It's unknown when or how the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
