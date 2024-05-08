Building partially collapses as flames spread to 2nd building in Gresham, Chicago fire says

Chopper 7 was over building fire in Gresham near 77th Street and Peoria Street on South Side on Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A building was engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

Chopper 7 was over the building fire near 77th Street and Peoria Street on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

Firefighters could be seen battling the fire.

The Chicago fire department said the building partially collapsed during the fire. Flames spread to a second building, fire officials said it was under control.

It's unknown when or how the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

