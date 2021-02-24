warrant arrests

Anjanette Young Ordinance, addressing CPD warrant reform, introduced in Chicago City Council

Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously signed police misconduct executive order, mentioning Young
By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anjanette Young's nightmare may soon change the way search warrants are planned and executed in the City of Chicago.

"They had information they thought was valid. And OK, I get that. But once they get on the other side of the door, it matters how they treat what they find," Young said.

RELATED: Botched CPD raid video release not reason to punish Anjanette Young lawyer, judge says

It's been two years since Chicago Police mistakenly raided Young's apartment. Officers left her standing, naked and crying for over 40 minutes.

An ordinance named after the Chicago social worker was introduced into Chicago City Council Wednesday.

"So when they found me, with no clothes on, it meant this ordinance would at least hold them accountable for how they treat me in that moment," Young said.

According to the University of Chicago's Craig Futterman, the mistake is not unusual. He authored the ordinance after reviewing three years of Chicago data.

"Nearly half of the raids resulted in nothing," Futterman said. "So many of the raids involved targeting innocent folks, going into the wrong homes because officers didn't even do basic, just corroboration."

Introduced by five Black female aldermen of the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus, the proposed ordinance makes the superintendent or his designee directly responsible for signing off on every search warrant. That warrant must include a detailed plan which protects children and other vulnerable people inside the home.
Warrants must be executed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and residents must be allowed at least 30 seconds to come to the door. Body cameras must be worn and activated by all officers present, and if nothing is recovered, the warrant is automatically referred to COPA for investigation.

"We expect planning. We expect thoughtfulness. And we expect that thoughtfulness to be upheld as part of the policy, practice and culture of the Chicago Police department going forward," 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden said.

The proposed ordinance goes much further than an executive order already signed by Mayor Lightfoot.

PAST COVERAGE:

RELATED: Chicago police officers involved in botched raid placed on desk duty, Mayor Lightfoot announces
RELATED: Lightfoot admits she knew about botched CPD raid, orders changes after bodycam video released
RELATED: Woman whose home Chicago police wrongfully raided says she feared for her life, relates to Breonna Taylor
RELATED: Chicago police raid of wrong house caught on bodycam video; mayor apologizes to Anjanette Young
RELATED: Chicago City Council holds hearing on botched CPD raid Tuesday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooplori lightfootchicago city councilraidchicago police departmentwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Chief federal judge scorns Capitol riot suspects, keeps rioter jailed
Video captures alleged package thief hitting Lynwood officer with car
Family files lawsuits in 2019 fatal West Side bar stabbing: lawyer
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
55 of 81 Chicago gym-goers, infrequent mask-wearers contracted COVID: CDC
$1.15B NIH plan launched to solve COVID 'long-hauler mystery
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
Man charged with DUI in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4
Suburban mom turns daughter's hair care struggles into small business
DuPage County courtrooms look different as in-person trials resume
Madigan replacement Edward Kodatt resigns after only 3 days
Show More
I-55 shooting near Cicero leaves 2 hurt: ISP
Hubbard Street Dance alumna returns as company's new artistic director
Fry's Electronics permanently closes all stores without notice
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly
More TOP STORIES News