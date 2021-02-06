Mayor Lightfoot signs executive order creating standardized Chicago police misconduct process

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is working to help victims of police misconduct.The mayor signed an executive order Friday creating a standardized process of handling alleged misconduct. Lightfoot mentioned the botched raid on Anjanette Young's home as one of the reasons for the change.The order, which takes effect in March, gives victims quick access to materials for their case without having to navigate the Freedom of Information Act or be constrained by its limitations.It also expands the city's policy for releasing video from police bodycams and dashboard cameras.Mayor Lightfoot said this is part of her continued commitment to police accountability and reform.