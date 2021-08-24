chicago public schools

CPS reopening news: CTU calls for Chicago Public Schools COVID safety plan week before classes start

CTU, CPS negotiations continue
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Teachers Union calls for COVID safety plan ahead of classes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Less than a week before the start of Chicago Public Schools classes, the CTU is still negotiating with the district on a COVID safety plan.

In a morning news conference Monday, Chicago Teachers Union members said it's still not safe to go back to the classroom with students and staff as the delta variant continues to spread.

"We're excited to be returning to our schools," said Erica Johnson, a teacher at Fulton Middle School. "At the same time, we've landed only about 25% of the safety agreement we had in place last spring when we reopened, including keeping our critically important safety committees. But we have a long way to go."

"What we are proposing, asking, demanding are the same mitigations that have been there already," CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said. "We did not experience widespread outbreaks last winter and spring."

Some CTU members said with the variant affecting so many young children that cannot be vaccinated yet, bringing everyone back inside buildings creates an unsafe working and learning environment.

RELATED: Chicago vaccine mandate: City workers will need to get COVID-19 shot, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

"We had a commitment that if transmission got to dangerous levels, the schools would be put on pause," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "The state mandate allows that to happen, but we have no commitment on the part of the mayor."

The CTU is calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to create what they consider a safe and stable plan for schoolchildren and in-person learning.

"I need CPS to tell me the protocol and their plans they have in place for students who get exposed to COVID-19 or the delta variant," said CPS parent and teacher Kimberly Walls-Kirk. "For students who get sick, what will my child do if her class has to quarantine? What will her learning look like? As a mother, I am concerned that CPS at the moment does not have a plan to improve remote instruction in cases where the entire class needs to quarantine."

Pressure is also coming from nearly 50 aldermen and state politicians, who sent a letter to the mayor and CPS pushing for safety measures, including a 14-day quarantine period of remote learning if there is a confirmed case in a classroom. The mayor said negotiations continue.

"There's no dispute; everyone agrees that we're going to open up next week on Monday, August 30th, five days a week in person. There's no dispute that teachers and other staff of CPS will be vaccinated as a requirement starting on October 15," Lightfoot said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopcoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolscpschicago teachers unioncovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS teachers return to classrooms as CTU calls for COVID protections
Austin back to school parade celebrates kids
CTU, CPS at 'impasse' over schools reopening, union says
CPS classrooms safe for students amid COVID surge, Arwady says
TOP STORIES
Mag Mile robbery crew stole purses worth $43K; guard critically hurt
Construction costs rising due to skyrocketing prices, labor shortage
Chicago to mandate vaccine for city workers, Lightfoot says
Old Town restaurants hit by gunfire on Wells: CPD
South Shore fire injures 4, including firefighter
Former Chicago Blackhawk Jimmy Hayes dead at 31
No need to rush for COVID booster shot, experts say
Show More
4 wounded in Uptown shooting, including boy, 16
CSU launches program to eliminate student debt due to COVID hardships
2 hurt in Eisenhower Expwy. shooting near California
Chicago Weather: Muggy, hot Tuesday
Rev. Jackson, wife responding to COVID-19 treatment, family says
More TOP STORIES News