Yes, Chef! culinary camp now year-round for CPS students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As a follow up to their successful 2021 virtual summer camp program for outstanding Chicago Public School students interested in the culinary arts, Yes, Chef! Culinary Camp has gone year-round.
The next camp will be a week-long virtual summer cooking and baking camp from June 27 to July 1. Students will learn knife skills and kitchen terminology, meat fabrication, how to cook a meal from scratch and much more!
Each day of camp, they will cook along virtually with "Chopping Block" instructor Lisa Counts in the safety and comfort of their own kitchen, resulting in a meal to serve to family or friends at the end of each day (up to six people).
SEE MORE: CPS students learn culinary essentials through online cooking classes
All ingredients to cook the meals will be provided by Foundation for Culinary Arts. Campers will be provided with a kitchen equipment kit valued over $300 that includes all the necessary culinary tools. Performance prizes will be awarded daily, and one talented camper will receive an iPad mini at the end of camp.
Students currently enrolled in Chicago Public Schools, who have completed their freshman year and will be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year, whose family income falls within the definition of "Economically Disadvantaged," as defined by CPS may apply. Following receipt of the application and essay, students will be interviewed with their parent or guardian to determine acceptance for a scholarship to attend the Yes, Chef! Virtual Culinary Camp.
Foundation for Culinary Arts (FFCA), a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit, provides resources and opportunities that support educational advancement and career development for students with financial need. Since its 2008 inception, Foundation for Culinary Arts has awarded $3 million in scholarship funds to help nearly 1,000 students and counting complete their culinary and hospitality education. In summer 2016, FFCA launched a program in partnership with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and C-CAP (Careers Through Culinary Arts Program), sending high school students in underserved communities to summer culinary camp, sparking interest and providing skills in the culinary arts. FFCA provides funding and programming to help students build a solid foundation for their future.
Yes, Chef! culinary camp now year-round for CPS students
1 camper will receive iPad mini
CHICAGO PROUD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News