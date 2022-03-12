localish

Crab Cheesecake is Fin Surf and Turf's unique but delicious dish

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Crab Cheesecake is Fin Surf and Turf's unique but delicious dish

PHILADELPHIA -- It's not very often you see the words 'crab and 'cheesecake together on a menu.

But the folks at The Fin Surf and Turf in Philadelphia are combining the unlikely pair for a truly unique dessert.


"The cheesecake hits your tongue first and its sweet and savory, and then on the backside you get crab and it's like, wow." says General Manager Jeffrey Schroth.

Executive Chef Valentin Bay says, "I was opposed to it at first because it shouldn't exist, technically. We tried a few recipes and it worked out fine."

Located in the Fishtown, the restaurant says they're 'bringing the fish back to Fishtown with their menu.

A crowd favorite includes their three-pound seafood boil, where guests can order three pounds of seafood, pick their spice level, and flavor.


The Fin also boasts another unique item; an absolutely enormous television!

At 8 feet high and 25-feet wide, it's believed to be one of the biggest TVs in Philadelphia!

So, you can enjoy your crab cheesecake while watching the game on the big screen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fishtown (philadelphia)wpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
The Sustainable Farm connects people to food they eat
Crab Cheesecake is Fin Surf and Turf's unique but delicious dish
Corinne's Place serves soul food with a heart of gold
Women's group meets up for non-alcoholic events
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett spends 1st day in jail in protective custody
2 SUVs involved in head-on crash in Glenview; 1 injured
Man on phone with security guard during killing reveals final words
Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2022 guide to river dyeing, parades
7 spring breakers overdose in Florida from cocaine laced with fentanyl
Black LGBTQ community members explain Smollett's outburst in court
Aldermen ask mayor to reconsider mandate for unvaccinated city workers
Show More
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of '55 lynching
North suburban Chicago custodian credited with saving student's life
Off-duty cop accused of putting knee on student's neck during fight
Suburban Chicago man killed in I-80/94 crash, Ind. State Police say
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
More TOP STORIES News