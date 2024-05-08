  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Bolingbrook man reported missing in 2022 found dead in Chicago, Oswego police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 8, 2024 12:59AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Bolingbrook man reported missing in 2022 has been found dead in Chicago, Oswego police said on Tuesday.

Oswego police said Edward Gardner's family reported the then-21-year-old missing on March 14, 2022. He was last seen in Chicago on March 13, 2022.

Two weeks later, on March 29, 2022, Gardner's rented white Dodge Charger was involved in a crash in Hammond, Indiana. The people who were inside the Charger ran from the crash scene. Police do not believe Gardner was there.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Gardner's remains were found in Chicago, Oswego police said on Tuesday.

Oswego police said the investigation into Gardner's death is ongoing.

