2 killed in crash following East Chicago police chase, officials say

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a crash following a police chase in East Chicago Saturday morning.According to police, Officers were attempting to stop an older model Toyota Corolla near 138th and Euclid at around 3 a.m.The driver refused to stop and led police on a pursuit, officials said.During the chase the driver lost control and crashed into a cement planter near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street.Both the driver and the passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle by the East Chicago Fire Department.The passenger died on the scene. The driver was taken to St. Catherine Hospital where he died from his injuries.The Lake County Sheriff Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.