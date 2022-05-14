1 dead after crash sends pick-up truck flying off Dan Ryan overpass near Chinatown, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash sends a pick-up truck flying over a Dan Ryan bridge at the Chinatown Feeder ramp early Saturday morning.Illinois State Police said the two-vehicle crash caused the truck to jump the median wall and land near the CTA tracks below.ISP confirms a person inside the pick-up was transported to the University of Chicago hospital where they were pronounced dead.It's not clear if anyone else was inside the truck.No one inside the other vehicle was hurt, according to ISP.Alcohol is suspected to be involved, police said.No charges have yet been filed.