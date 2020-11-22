officer injured

Crestwood police officer seriously hurt after vehicle crashes into stopped squad car

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Crestwood police officer was seriously hurt Saturday night when another vehicle hit his stopped squad car, throwing him to the ground.

Crestwood officers responded to a car crash in the southbound lanes in the 141st-block of Cicero Avenue just before 6:40 p.m., police said.

Two officers in marked police cars were blocking traffic near the crash with their emergency lights activated, law enforcement officials said.

One of the assisting officers returned to his squad car to gather some additional paperwork and was leaning in the passenger-side door when a 2013 Dodge, also traveling south on Cicero, smashed into the back of the police vehicle at a high rate of speed, police said. The force caused the squad car to hit the officer and throw him to the ground. It also caused the squad car to hit the other police vehicle on the scene.

The Crestwood Fire Department transported the police officer to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. As of Sunday morning, he remained hospitalized.

Cook County sheriff's police and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

The driver of the other vehicle, Anthony Orsi of Chicago was charged with several traffic violations.

Orsi was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

Crestwood police said in a statement on Facebook, "The Crestwood Police would like to remind the public of the requirements of the 'Move Over' (Scott's) Law, when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down, and move over and change lanes if possible. In all cases drivers should proceed with due caution. The minimum fine for a violation is $250. A second or subsequent violation of this offense ranges from $750 to $10,000."
