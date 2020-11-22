fatal crash

Girl, 13, killed in Crown Point crash; Lake County Sheriff's Department investigating

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A 13-year-old girl was killed in a Crown Point crash Saturday night while riding in the car with her older sister.

The crash occurred in the 4500-block of West 113th Avenue in Crown Point about 8 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

The girl was reportedly leaning out of the window as her 18-year-old sister was driving, police said. The vehicle was on 113th Avenue when it ran off the road on a steep incline. The girl hit a utility pole and was thrown from the car, police said.

Officers are investigating whether cell phone use could have been a factor in the crash, according to law enforcement officials.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim a Crown Point girl.

"The Lake County Sheriff's Department Traffic Unit is conducting traffic reconstruction of this incident and the investigation continues," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this extremely difficult time."
