WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

'Crete Country Christmas' ushers in merry, bright holiday season in south suburbs

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Sunday, November 26, 2023 4:59PM
'Crete Country Christmas' ushers in merry, bright holiday season
EMBED <>More Videos

The annual 'Crete Country Christmas' will usher in a merry and bright holiday season in the south suburbs

CRETE, Ill. (WLS) -- Get ready for a holiday experience straight out of a Hallmark movie!

The Village of Crete's annual holiday extravaganza "Crete Country Christmas" returns December 1 through December 3. The three-day family-friendly celebration is entirely free, kick starting the holiday season on a merry and bright note.

SEE ALSO | Chicago area holiday events 2023: Christmas tree lighting, ice skating, Christkindlmarket and more

Activities include art and craft shows, vendor markets, Christmas Parade of Lights, Cocoa & Cookie Crawl, Reindog costume contest, House decorating and so much more. There is also a heated Christmas Lodge, featuring a full schedule of live entertainment, food vendors, and a Christmas Saloon.

For more information on the Crete Country Christmas festival, including a list of events, visit cretecountrychristmas.com/schedules.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW