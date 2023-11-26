'Crete Country Christmas' ushers in merry, bright holiday season in south suburbs

The annual 'Crete Country Christmas' will usher in a merry and bright holiday season in the south suburbs

CRETE, Ill. (WLS) -- Get ready for a holiday experience straight out of a Hallmark movie!

The Village of Crete's annual holiday extravaganza "Crete Country Christmas" returns December 1 through December 3. The three-day family-friendly celebration is entirely free, kick starting the holiday season on a merry and bright note.

Activities include art and craft shows, vendor markets, Christmas Parade of Lights, Cocoa & Cookie Crawl, Reindog costume contest, House decorating and so much more. There is also a heated Christmas Lodge, featuring a full schedule of live entertainment, food vendors, and a Christmas Saloon.

For more information on the Crete Country Christmas festival, including a list of events, visit cretecountrychristmas.com/schedules.