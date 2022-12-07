No bond for man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of retired couple in Will County

Michael Liu is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and more for allegedly stabbing his in-laws in Unincorporated Crete last week.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin who is charged in the stabbing of a retired couple in their home in Unincorporated Crete is being held without bond.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said Michael Liu, 43, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, five counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four counts of aggravated battery, and one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary and criminal trespass to a residence.

Liu appeared in court Wednesday morning and was ordered held without bond. He is due in court again in early January.

The sheriff's department said Liu was scheduled to turn himself into the Waukesha County Huber Detention Facility on December 4 for a July conviction for domestic battery and a violation of an order of protection.

According to police and prosecutors, Liu instead went to his soon-to-be-ex-wife's parents' home in Unincorporated Crete in an attempt to enact revenge on them.

Police said Liu parked his car down the street, then fired several shots in their direction from outside the home as they sat in their living room, until his gun malfunctioned.

Liu then allegedly forced his way into the home and stabbed his 66-year-old mother-in-law several times. His 68-year-odl father in law came to his wife's defense and was stabbed multiple times as well, police said.

Eventually the man was able to wrestle Liu to the ground and took his knife away, then defended himself and his wife by stabbing Liu an estimated 17 times, according to police.

The three were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman has been released from the hospital, but her husband remains hospitalized. His condition has stabilized as he recovers at a Chicago area hospital, police said.

Liu was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, and charged.