Crews to resume search for man, presumed dead, near Monroe Harbor

Family identifies missing man as Clarence "CJ" Weaver Jr.
By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Clarence Weaver Jr. gathered along the lakefront Monday morning as they waited for crews to find his body.

Weaver, who went by "CJ" was last seen in Lake Michigan on Sunday near Monroe Harbor.



"After extensive search the event has been transitioned to a recovery," fire officials said shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.


"We just found out last night that he was on his boat swimming out and got carried away by the water," said Trudy Burdett, Weaver's aunt.

The 32-year-old and his friends rented a pontoon boat to enjoy the summer day Sunday.

"He was out there with friends and his girlfriend just enjoying the day- seemed like they were having a lot of fun," Burdett said.

Weaver was on the high school swim team and loved the water, but when he jumped into the lake, he did not come back up.

"The driver of the boat tried to rescue him," Burdett said.

Friends said the water was choppy because so many boats were out on the water.

Rescue teams said people need to have a plan in place in case of emergency.

"If someone goes overboard, let the captains know. They have a button to ping their last location," said Jason Lach with the Chicago Fire Department. "Get a life preserver or a throw ring so anytime there is an issue help you help us."

Weaver owned his own business and worked as a carpenter to restore and fix up properties.

"He loved it. He told us last Saturday how much he loved doing what he was doing, he found his niche. Doing the things he wanted to do," Burdett said.
