ATM stolen from South Side car dealership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an ATM theft that occurred at a South Side car dealership Wednesday morning.The burglary occurred at about 4:35 a.m. at the Rogers Auto Group Chicago in the 2700-block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said two male suspects broke the front window of the dealership and then took the ATM.The suspects then fled the scene in a silver SUV, police said.The theft was captured on surveillance video showing the two suspects carry out the ATM.Back in November, the dealership said thieves broke three glass windows in front, but nothing was stolen. Two weeks ago, the dealership said thieves stole a Jeep and drove it out of the workshop at about 8 p.m. while the showroom was still open.One of the thieves came in through a side door, then pulled a cord to open the garage. Then they pulled in with their own car and one of the thieves ran over to a Jeep, stealing it right out of the work shop.No one was caught then and the thieves who broke in Tuesday night are not in custody.This follows a rash of smash and grab ATM burglaries in recent weeks and months across Chicago, police have not said if this could be linked to any others.Area Central detectives are investigating.