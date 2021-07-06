Crystal Lake preparing for President Joe Biden visit

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The announcement that President Joe Biden would be visiting Crystal Lake Wednesday came as a surprise to many.Although the details are still under wraps, this much is clear: President Biden's trip to Crystal Lake is a very big deal."It's the first sitting president to ever visited Crystal Lake," said Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian. "It's awesome absolutely awesome."The president will be visiting McHenry County College to highlight his American Families Plan, which already saw $161 million in payments to families during the pandemic.He will also highlight encouraging signs in the labor market, with businesses hiring more workers and cities reopen fully. Crystal Lake is recovering nicely after over a year of closed businesses."It was a challenge for a lot of small businesses so i think the stimulus bills helped us a lot and still we need some help in these areas overall our community supports each other," Mayor Haleblian said.The mayor, who is a longtime business owner himself, took on the role a few months ago, in April, and is thrilled to welcome the president to the area and hopes he gets the chance to show him how much this community rallied together to keep business going."The residents are very supportive of small business in our community and they really helped us get thru this entire pandemic," Haleblian said.The president also plans to talk about ending child poverty and making college more affordable for all.