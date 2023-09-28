WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Hundreds of workers at CSL Behring plant in Bradley go on strike

Biotech company is 2nd largest employer in Kankakee County

Jessica D'Onofrio Image
ByJessica D'Onofrio WLS logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 10:15AM
Hundreds of workers at Kankakee Co, biotech plant on strike
EMBED <>More Videos

CSL Behring workers in Bradley, illinois went on strike late Wednesday night

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of workers at a biotech company in Kankakee County went on strike late Wednesday night.

Union workers at the CSL Behring plant in Bradley are expected to rally at about 7 a.m.

More than 700 workers walked off the job at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

CSL Behring is a global pharmaceutical company. They manufacture, in part, medications for bleeding disorders and immune deficiencies.

The plant in Bradley is the second largest employer in Kankakee County with a total workforce of 1,500.

Union members said the key point of deep concern regards the outsourcing of jobs from CSL union workers to third party contractors.

The president of Local 498C said this is about job security.

The timing of the strike marks the official end of a three-year contact.

Meanwhile CSL Behring company officials said they offered workers pay hikes and other competitive benefits.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW