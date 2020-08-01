CTA makes COVID-19 related changes to overnight Blue Line train services from O'Hare airport

From midnight until 4 a.m., inbound passengers headed downtown from O'Hare will have to take a shuttle bus from the airport to the Rosemont stop where they can catch blue line trains.
Also, starting tonight, allowing for additional train cleaning, there will be no train departures from O’Hare station from midnight-4am, nightly. Trains still provide service to O’Hare, with return service in these hours by bus to Rosemont. See details: https://t.co/uO7Xr8wkUI pic.twitter.com/etBB3Axt2w— cta (@cta) July 31, 2020
The CTA says this change allows additional cleaning of trains at the O'Hare station and will be in effect until further notice.
Outbound service into the airport will not be affected, CTA officials say.
For more information on train schedule changes, visit the CTA website.