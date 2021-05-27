Traffic

CTA unveils discount fares on select passes for summer travel

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA unveils special promotions for summer travel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is rolling out a special promotion for summer travel with reduced fares for three of its unlimited travel passes.

CTA's one-day pass will be $5, allowing you to ride all day for the cost of a normal round-trip.

CTA's 3-day pass will be $15, that's a 25-percent savings and for travel all week long, CTA's 7-day pass will be $20.That is also a 25-percent savings.

The special fares run from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

"Throughout the pandemic, CTA services have been vitally important for so many residents," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Now, as our city begins to reopen and our residents begin to restore their sense of normalcy by returning to work and in-person activities, these services will be even more critical. This new fare promotion will not only ensure that this transition is as accessible as possible and build back the CTA's ridership, but it will also further prove that a robust transit system is essential to Chicago's social and economic recovery from this pandemic."

The promotional fares can be purchased at Ventra Vending Machines at CTA rail stations, on the Ventra app, on the Ventra website, at over 1,000 retail locations, and by calling Ventra customer serviceat (877) NOW-VENTRA (669.8368)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoloopbustrainscta
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News