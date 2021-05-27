CTA unveils discount fares on select passes for summer travel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is rolling out a special promotion for summer travel with reduced fares for three of its unlimited travel passes.
CTA's one-day pass will be $5, allowing you to ride all day for the cost of a normal round-trip.
CTA's 3-day pass will be $15, that's a 25-percent savings and for travel all week long, CTA's 7-day pass will be $20.That is also a 25-percent savings.
The special fares run from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
"Throughout the pandemic, CTA services have been vitally important for so many residents," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Now, as our city begins to reopen and our residents begin to restore their sense of normalcy by returning to work and in-person activities, these services will be even more critical. This new fare promotion will not only ensure that this transition is as accessible as possible and build back the CTA's ridership, but it will also further prove that a robust transit system is essential to Chicago's social and economic recovery from this pandemic."
The promotional fares can be purchased at Ventra Vending Machines at CTA rail stations, on the Ventra app, on the Ventra website, at over 1,000 retail locations, and by calling Ventra customer serviceat (877) NOW-VENTRA (669.8368)
