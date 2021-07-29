CTA worker stabbed at Loop Red Line station after woman accidentally sprayed with water: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA employee was stabbed at a Loop Red Line station Wednesday night, Chicago police said.The stabbing occurred at the State and Lake station at about 10:44 p.m. Police said a 49-year-old CTA employee was washing a platformwhen he accidentally sprayed water on a woman.The woman became upset and approached the employee before stabbing him, police said.The employee was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.Police said the woman was taken into custody at the scene. Area Three detectives are investigating and charges are pending.