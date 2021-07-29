CTA worker stabbed at Loop Red Line station after woman accidentally sprayed with water: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA worker stabbed at Loop Red Line station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA employee was stabbed at a Loop Red Line station Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The stabbing occurred at the State and Lake station at about 10:44 p.m. Police said a 49-year-old CTA employee was washing a platform

when he accidentally sprayed water on a woman.

The woman became upset and approached the employee before stabbing him, police said.

The employee was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the woman was taken into custody at the scene. Area Three detectives are investigating and charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimestabbingcta
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Live radar: Storms snap tree limbs; power out for thousands
Naperville man charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
Family demands to see video of fatal Dolton police shooting
Lollapalooza gates open Thurs., despite Chicago COVID concerns
Pioneering TV pitchman Ron Popeil dies at age 86
IL Sec. of State reinstates mask policy as over 2K new cases reported
DuPage, McHenry Cos. at 'substantial' level of COVID-19 transmission
Show More
Pilots near LAX warned after 'possible jetpack man' spotted
Biden set to announce vaccine push for all federal employees
Chicago Weather: Storms, possibly severe, end Thursday morning
Tsunami warning canceled after 8.2 quake off Alaska coast
Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
More TOP STORIES News