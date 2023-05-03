Chicago police: Man critically injured in stabbing on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police a 28-year-old man was badly injured after someone stabbed him on a CTA Red Line train in Roseland Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old man was badly injured after someone stabbed him on a CTA Red Line train in Roseland Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim had gotten into a physical altercation with a 21-year-old man at about 9:08 p.m. on a train near the CTA's 95th Street station.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the stomach, head and arms, police said. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was also transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition with cuts to the hand.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

