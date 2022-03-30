CTA holding virtual job fair looking to hire full-time bus drivers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Want to get behind the wheel? The CTA is holding a virtual job fair Wednesday, looking for full-time bus drivers.
You must be 21 years old but do not need to have a commercial drivers license to apply. New, full-time drivers start at $24.27 an hour and after working 46 months can increase to $37.34.
Other benefits for CTA bus operators include medical and prescription drug plans for employees, their spouses, dependent children (up to age 26), and civil union partners; free transit on CTA and pace buses, and pension/retirement plan options.
The fair is from noon to 1 p.m.. To register, click here.
