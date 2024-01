Woman found unresponsive with cuts, bruises on CTA train in South Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found unresponsive with cuts on her face and bruises on a CTA train car Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

CTA employees found the woman in a train car at the Roosevelt station in the South Loop at about 1:35 a.m., police said.

The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Further details were not immediately available and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area Three detectives.