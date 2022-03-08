CTA to use $118M in federal grant money to help switch to electric buses

Thirty-five transit agencies in 18 states will get a slice of $2.8 billion in grant money funded through the American Rescue Plan.
The CTA's share comes out to $118 million.
The CTA has already started converting its fleet of buses to electric. Nearly a dozen of them are now on city streets, with another dozen coming online later this year.
The government announced a plan Monday to grant billions for electric buses.
Vice President Kamala Harris said the switch to electric will be beneficial for everyone.
The CTA said it plans to have a fully-electric bus fleet by 2040.