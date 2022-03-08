CTA

CTA to use $118M in federal grant money to help switch to electric buses

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is receiving a cash infusion from the federal government to stay afloat and make the switch to electric buses.

Thirty-five transit agencies in 18 states will get a slice of $2.8 billion in grant money funded through the American Rescue Plan.

The CTA's share comes out to $118 million.

The CTA has already started converting its fleet of buses to electric. Nearly a dozen of them are now on city streets, with another dozen coming online later this year.

The government announced a plan Monday to grant billions for electric buses.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the switch to electric will be beneficial for everyone.

The CTA said it plans to have a fully-electric bus fleet by 2040.
