CTA, Metra offering free New Year's Eve rides

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA will once again offer free rides to New Year's Eve revelers.

It's partnering with Miller Lite for free rides on buses and trains from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The partnership is now in its 33rd year. They're trying to make it safer on the roads.

Metra is also offering free travel Friday night on all trains arriving or departing from stations in downtown Chicago.

That free offer begins at 6 p.m. Metra will be operating on a Saturday schedule but will hold the last outbound trains on the lines that are operating until after midnight.

The free rides come as Chicago plans to launch a massive fireworks display along the main branch of the Chicago River.
