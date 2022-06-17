CTA Crime: Man injured in knife attack on Red Line train in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood Thursday night, Chicago police said.The 21-year-old victim was on a train at the 63rd Street station at about 11:16 p.m. when police said the suspect approached him.Police said the suspect then pulled out a knife and started attacking the victim.The man was cut twice on his arm and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.The suspect was arrested a short time later and a knife was recovered. Police said. Area One detectives are investigating.