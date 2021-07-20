Woman stabbed, critically injured while trying to defend herself on West Side CTA platform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was stabbed and critically injured on a CTA platform on the West Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The 36-year-old woman was on the platform in the 700-block of South Cicero at about 5:32 a.m. when police said two men approached her and punched her in the face.Police said the woman was carrying a knife and stabbed or cut on of the men, but then one of the suspects grabbed the knife and stabbed the woman repeatedly in the face.The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.The suspects fled on foot and are not in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.