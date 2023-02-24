WATCH LIVE

CTA Blue Line work to disrupt weekend service on O'Hare Branch between Addison, Western

Friday, February 24, 2023 12:03PM
CTA service on the O'Hare Branch of the Blue Line will be disrupted as the transita gency launches a new project.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is launching a new project this weekend that will affect riders on the Blue Line's O'Hare Branch.

Crews are going to be replacing the original Belmont Crossover that was built 50 years ago.

Service will be disrupted between the Addison and Western stations from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Trains will run between O'Hare and Addison; and between Western (), downtown, and Forest Park, with shuttle buses running between Addison and Western.

Work will continue up to eight other weekends through May.

