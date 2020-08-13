Cuba Gooding Jr. in New York City court for pretrial motions in sex abuse case

NEW YORK -- Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr., appeared in court -- in person -- in Lower Manhattan Thursday for pretrial motions in his sex abuse case, expected to start next month.
Gooding did not comment on the case.
The 52-year-old had had his temperature taken before entering the 13th floor courtroom, per new court coronavirus protocols. The courtroom was outfitted with Plexiglas and other measures.
The actor's lawyer, Mark Heller, predicted that when the case goes to trial next month, it will be quickly dismissed.
"This case is going to tried in one day," he said. "There is a video of exactly what took place, and we believe the video unequivocally will show that Cuba committed absolutely no crime. And we expect this case to dismissed in one day."
Two of women who have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse, forcible kissing and touching are expected to testify in the trial.
Gooding has pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and sexual abuse.
He faces up to a year in prison.
Prosecutors have said they heard from more than a dozen women who could testify that the "Jerry Maguire" actor was also inappropriate with them in similar settings - bars, hotels and restaurants - as far back as 2001.
