David, Susan Axelrod share story behind non-profit funding epilepsy research

January 1982. Chicago was gripped by near-record-setting cold. And David Axelrod remembers driving from his home to the hospital, where his wife Susan and infant daughter Lauren were waiting.

"I thought, 'Boy, I thought hell was supposed to be hot. But this is hell. This is just hell,'" David said.

Seven-month-old Lauren had been found blue and limp in her crib. When Susan went to pick her up, Lauren stiffened and started frothing at the mouth.

This was one of her first seizures and many others would follow.

"So this was in a matter of hours, we witnessed at least three major convulsive seizures in this tiny little body," Susan said.

The science of epilepsy at the time was sparse. Doctors treated symptoms. But they often couldn't pinpoint a cause.

David and Susan spent more than a decade sleeping with a baby monitor because Lauren's seizures often hit at night and they came in waves.

"In between, she grabbed Susan's hand and said, 'Mommy, make them stop'" David said.

But nothing worked. Neither drugs, nor surgeries, diets, brain stimulation. The Axelrods feared they would lose their eldest child.

"A friend came to stay with her in the hospital and said, 'You go out,'" Susan said. "And we went out to eat. I couldn't eat. Just drank some wine and teared up and said, 'That's it.' I could cry for the rest of my life or we could turn this into something that could make lives better for others."

That's how the idea for a nonprofit to fund research came to be. It's also around the time that a new drug was offered to the Axelrod family. It had terrible side effects, but it also held the potential to save Lauren's life.

"That drug actually has been miraculous," Susan said. "That was in April of 2000 that she went onto that medication. And she hasn't had a seizure since.:

