Cycling Without Age: 'Couch on wheels' gives seniors thrill of bike riding at no cost

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. -- A "couch on wheels" is thrilling seniors and turning heads in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. It's all part of a worldwide, no-cost biking initiative called Cycling Without Age.Cycling Without Age is a program that was started over in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is now a worldwide movement. Its goal is to get elderly and less-able individuals out on a bicycle."The target audience is a group that may have some difficulty getting out on their own, they might find themselves a little bit isolated, a little bit lonely," said Sarah Simmons, who heads the local chapter of Cycling Without Age. "The goal of this movement is to get people out and active give them a sense of community to make them feel like they're still part of society in the active and meaningful way.""I feel it's my chariot, it's my own private chariot. Especially in the spring when all the blossoms are opening up on the trees," said Eleanor Bavaro, who enjoys using the service. Bavaro and other seniors ride in the front of a tri-shaw, an E-assist bicycle piloted by an organization volunteer."According to the founder of Cycling Without Age, one of its guiding principles is everybody's right to have the wind in their hair," Simmons said.Pilots for the tri-shaws are available during the day, in the evening and on weekends. All rides are free of cost. To book a ride or take advantage of volunteer opportunities, email