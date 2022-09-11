D23 Expo: 'Disney for Scores Podcast' Live brings you the music you love from the Marvel Universe

Marvel Studios previews its upcoming films as it reflects on the cinematic universe it already created.

If you love the music from the Marvel Universe, then we have the podcast for you.

"Disney for Scores Podcast" celebrates the powerful music of Marvel storytelling.

Variety's Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For Scores Podcast live as part of the D23 Expo 2022.

Burlingame interviews composers of some of your favorite Marvel series and films. You can listen in as they fill us in on the secrets of creating the amazing music that helps build the Marvel Universe.

Every day, D23 is bringing eight hours of non-stop wonder, including must-see panels from D23 Expo featuring the brightest stars, enchanting entertainment, and first looks. In between these panels will be exclusive curated content to keep fans engaged with surprise-and-delight moments.

For more information, visit the D23 Expo website.

