Everything we know about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Fans from around the world will once again gather in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 9, 10 and 11 for D23, a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across The Walt Disney Company.

Fans from around the world will once again gather in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 9, 10 and 11 for D23, a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across The Walt Disney Company.

Fans from around the world will once again gather in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 9, 10 and 11 for D23, a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across The Walt Disney Company.

Fans from around the world will once again gather in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 9, 10 and 11 for D23, a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across The Walt Disney Company.

We now know all the details for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

On Tuesday, Disney shared a sneak peek at what you can expect. This year, the event will feature three days of marquee showcases and presentations, an expanded show floor with the latest from Disney brands and partners, increased shopping opportunities, and a week-long celebration of Disney fandom leading up to the event.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is D23 in 2024?

Fans from around the world will once again gather in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 9, 10 and 11 for a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across The Walt Disney Company.

For the first time ever, the Honda Center will be home to three nights of marquee showcases.

Friday: The Disney Entertainment Showcase will feature exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows fans love and a glimpse of what's next.

The Disney Entertainment Showcase will feature exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows fans love and a glimpse of what's next. Saturday: Disney Experiences will feature the latest on new and highly anticipated projects in development around the world for Disney parks, experiences, and beyond.

Disney Experiences will feature the latest on new and highly anticipated projects in development around the world for Disney parks, experiences, and beyond. Sunday: A special ceremony to celebrate the 2024 class of Disney Legends, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Disney Legends lineup

The Disney Legends Award honors artists and visionaries throughout the company's history who have pushed the envelope of creativity, challenged conventional wisdom, and broken the restraints of the status quo in search of new possibilities and excellence.

This year, the Walt Disney Archives is honoring Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.

D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort

Before everything gets underway, guests can kick off the weekend's festivities at the first-ever D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort on Thursday, Aug. 8. Fans are welcome from rope drop to late night, featuring unique offerings for fans including a custom cavalcade, an energetic dance party, special photo opportunities, specialty foods, themed merchandise, and more at both parks. Disney Junior will also join the festivities and host a music-filled celebration at Disney California Adventure Park. Learn more here.,

Show Floor

The Anaheim Convention Center will once again showcase the best of Disney storytelling and innovation with an immersive and expanded show floor full of great experiences and activities for all ages. Fan-favorites will return including pavilions from Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney+, Marvel Studios, Disney Experiences, Lucasfilm, and a first-of-its-kind exhibition from the Walt Disney Archives entitled "A Great Big Beautiful Car Show."

Fans can take advantage of great shopping opportunities including a dedicated space to shop and experience limited-edition merchandise and collectibles. Other fan-favorite shopping destinations will return including Mickey's of Glendale, The Hollywood Studio Store, and The Emporium. Plus, The Walt Disney Company Store will make its debut and feature exclusive D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event branded products.

Guests will also have the opportunity to attend specially curated shows, panels, and presentations, along with conversations with storytellers, creators, and talent. These presentations will feature distinctly Disney content that will entertain fans of all generations on five different stages at the Anaheim Convention Center.

D23 Day at Angel Stadium

The first ever D23 Day at Angel Stadium will take place on Sunday, August 4, as the stadium comes to life with D23 fun. The first 23,000 fans through the gate will receive a commemorative and one-of-a-kind D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead.

The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes: Fantastic Prizes

Fans can also enter an unparalleled sweepstakes, one of the most expansive in Disney history. D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes - FANtastic Prizes is a spectacular lineup of exclusive prizes and engaging experiences that only Disney can deliver! One of the spectacular prizes includes a sailing on the seven-night maiden voyage of the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Treasure.

How much do D23 tickets cost this year?

Tickets for all D23 Gold and General Members will go on sale starting March 26 at 12 p.m. PT.

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket includes a 3-day assigned seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $297/ticket.

includes a 3-day assigned seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $297/ticket. D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket includes a reserved seat for that date's evening show at the Honda Center and same-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $99/ticket.

includes a reserved seat for that date's evening show at the Honda Center and same-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $99/ticket. D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket, exclusive to D23 Gold Members, includes a 3-day floor seat for evening shows at the Honda Center (same seat each night), and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $999/ticket.

The D23 Fan Pass provides access to the Anaheim Convention Center only:

1-Day Pass: Gold Members: $79/ticket/General Members: $89/ticket

3-Day Pass: Gold Members: $209/ticket/General Members: $259/ticket

D23 Gold Members will have first access to a number of 1-day and 3-day tickets for a limited time beginning March 26, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT.

D23 Gold and General Members who are also Visa cardholders, and who pay with their Visa card, will have pre-sale access to a number of 1-day and 3-day tickets, for a limited time and while supplies last, beginning March 27, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT.

Attendees must be a D23 Member to purchase tickets.

Fans can join as a complimentary General Member or upgrade to Gold Membership at JoinD23.com.

Disney is the parent company of this station.