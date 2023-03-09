The Blue Island police chief a new hire, who is a DACA recipient, testified at a Legislative Committee meeting Thursday morning.

New Illinois bill aims to pave path for DACA recipients to become police officers

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been a long day as the police chief from Blue Island just returned from Springfield after he and a new hire, who is a DACA recipient, testified at a Legislative Committee meeting Thursday morning.

The two were guests of state Representative Barbara Hernandez at the Police and Fire Committee Meeting.

"I was scared. It was my first time going to Springfield," said Blue Island Police Officer Mitchell Soto-Rodriguez.

"She is leading and paving that path for people to join her on the police force," said IL Rep Barbara Hernandez, 50th District.

Last month, Hernandez introduced legislation that would allow DACA recipients to be considered for law enforcement positions statewide.

Last week, ABC7 profiled Officer Mitchell Soto-Rodriguez, a school safety officer just hired to be a police officer.

This, as the City of Blue Island is now allowing DACA recipients to apply to be police officers.

With a vote of 9 to 4 Thursday, the bill moves out of committee to the full house floor.

"She is making history and I'm very happy to see that. It's very personal it's very touching to me," Hernandez said.

"I was happy. I was really happy that's a step," Officer Soto-Rodriguez said.

Representative John Cabello is a police officer who voted against the bill for several reasons, chiefly the concern for officers' safety as a DACA officer could not legally have firearm when not on duty.

"If you are allowing an officer to leave the police department, are they in uniform or are they not in uniform, people recognize law enforcement officers," Cabello said.

Back in Blue Island, the chief understands that concern and hopes federal law changes. In the meantime, he said Soto-Rodriguez is the right fit for their department and their community.

"If this results in more recipients feeling welcome, feeling like they have a chance a voice, how is that a bad thing," Blue Island Police Chief Geoffrey Farr said.

Soto-Rodriguez starts the academy this weekend and there may be more in her situation.

The chief said five more DACA recipients have applied to be officers.