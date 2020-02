Daily Herald: Suburban Illinois police deals with Amazon's Ring doorbells raise privacy concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Suburban police tout the crime-fighting benefits of striking deals for access to video from Amazon's Ring doorbell cameras.However, several critics including a prominent civil-rights organization, are raising concerns about privacy and about law enforcement helping a private company build a surveillance network.In nearly 1 years, Ring, with its associated Neighbors app, has gained relationships with at least 90 police departments in Illinois.Many clustered in the suburbs, according to a company map.Aurora was the first Illinois department to link with Ring in September 2018, and Palatine, Schaumburg, Barrington and Libertyville are among this year's newcomersTo read more, visit www.dailyherald.com