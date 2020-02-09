Daily Herald: Suburban Illinois police deals with Amazon's Ring doorbells raise privacy concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Suburban police tout the crime-fighting benefits of striking deals for access to video from Amazon's Ring doorbell cameras.

However, several critics including a prominent civil-rights organization, are raising concerns about privacy and about law enforcement helping a private company build a surveillance network.

In nearly 1 years, Ring, with its associated Neighbors app, has gained relationships with at least 90 police departments in Illinois.

Many clustered in the suburbs, according to a company map.

Aurora was the first Illinois department to link with Ring in September 2018, and Palatine, Schaumburg, Barrington and Libertyville are among this year's newcomers

To read more, visit www.dailyherald.com.
