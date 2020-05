Daley Plaza, nearby downtown streets closed for filming Sunday, Chicago transportation officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Daley Plaza and nearby streets will be closed for filming late Sunday through early Monday, and parking restrictions might affect morning commuters.The Chicago Department of Transportation announced that Daley Plaza will be closed starting Sunday at 5 p.m. through Monday at 4 a.m.The department said Clark Street from Randolph to Washington will be closed Sunday from 5-8 p.m., while Clark Street from Randolph to Monroe will be closed Sunday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 4 a.m.The city is also warning drivers about parking restrictions near the Plaza, starting Sunday at 10 a.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.The following streets will be affected:For more information about road closures, visit the Chicago Department of Transportation's website