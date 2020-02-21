Daley Plaza, nearby downtown streets closed for filming Sunday, Chicago transportation officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Daley Plaza and nearby streets will be closed for filming late Sunday through early Monday, and parking restrictions might affect morning commuters.
The Chicago Department of Transportation announced that Daley Plaza will be closed starting Sunday at 5 p.m. through Monday at 4 a.m.
The department said Clark Street from Randolph to Washington will be closed Sunday from 5-8 p.m., while Clark Street from Randolph to Monroe will be closed Sunday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 4 a.m.
The city is also warning drivers about parking restrictions near the Plaza, starting Sunday at 10 a.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.
The following streets will be affected:
Both sides of Randolph St. from LaSalle St. to Clark St.
North side of Washington St. from LaSalle St. to Clark St.
Both sides of Clark St. from Randolph St. to Madison St.
Both sides of LaSalle St. from Washington St. to Madison St., and
West side of Dearborn from Washington St. to Calhoun Place.
For more information about road closures, visit the Chicago Department of Transportation's website.
