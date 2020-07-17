SB Dan Ryan closed on South Side after crashes leave 2 dead, baby critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The southbound Dan Ryan Expressway is closed on the South Side after several crashes have left two people dead and an infant critically injured Friday morning, Illinois State police said.The first crash occurred between two vehicles at about 1:27 a.m. in the southbound lanes at 83rd Street. Police said the driver of one vehicle fled the scene and the driver of the second vehicle abandoned the crashed car.Police said a man later returned to the crashed car and was struck and killed by a third vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle stayed on the scene and called 911.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.A short time later, police said multiple vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes at 87th Street where lanes have been reduced due to construction.An infant was injured in the crash and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. No other injuries are reported.A third crash and car fire was later reported near 73rd Street, where one person died, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. Further information on the crash was not immediately available.The southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan are closed at 71st Street while police investigate.