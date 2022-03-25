chicago shooting

1 hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say

Police prevent access to local lanes while canvasing area, causing traffic
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was hurt in a Dan Ryan Expressway shooting early Friday, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting happened on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 67th Street just before 5:30 a.m. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

SEE ALSO | 3 women shot while sitting in car in South Shore, Chicago police say

Police said they were shutting down some lanes in order to canvas the area and investigate the shooting. Police were preventing traffic from traveling into the local lanes, causing delays on the expressway.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreater grand crossingchicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violenceshootingchicago violenceillinois state policetrafficinvestigationtraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man fatally shot during attempted carjacking on NW Side, police say
3 women shot while sitting in car in South Shore
3 shot in South Shore, Chicago fire officials say
Chicago taxi driver with CCL shoots would-be carjacker
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot during attempted carjacking on NW Side, police say
Vigil to be held for woman found beaten to death in Englewood
3 women shot while sitting in car in South Shore
Boy, 8, with autism denied entry to flight out of Chicago airport
North Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine's doorstep
Chicago taxi driver with CCL shoots would-be carjacker
Show More
Body of murdered Palos Hills Marine returns home
'Gay' dog adopted after original owners abandoned him
7 young kids overdose on sleeping pills: police
Chicago Weather: PM rain to snow Friday
BBB honors ABC7's Samantha Chatman honored
More TOP STORIES News