1 hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was hurt in a Dan Ryan Expressway shooting early Friday, Illinois State Police said.The shooting happened on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 67th Street just before 5:30 a.m. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.Police said they were shutting down some lanes in order to canvas the area and investigate the shooting. Police were preventing traffic from traveling into the local lanes, causing delays on the expressway.Police did not provide further information about the incident.