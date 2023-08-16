A car burst into flames after rear-ending a semi on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night just south of Cermak Road. The driver was hurt.

Dan Ryan crash: Car bursts into flames after rear-ending semi, driver seriously injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car burst into flames after rear-ending a semi on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night.

The incident took place just south of Cermak Road.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said the driver of the semi pulled the car's driver out of his vehicle, though it was not clear if that happened before or after the car caught fire.

The driver is now being treated for serious injuries.

No further information has been released by Chicago police or fire officials, or Illinois State Police.