WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Dan Ryan crash: Car bursts into flames after rear-ending semi, driver seriously injured

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 16, 2023 3:29AM
Car bursts into flames after rear-ending semi on Dan Ryan
EMBED <>More Videos

A car burst into flames after rear-ending a semi on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night just south of Cermak Road. The driver was hurt.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car burst into flames after rear-ending a semi on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night.

The incident took place just south of Cermak Road.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said the driver of the semi pulled the car's driver out of his vehicle, though it was not clear if that happened before or after the car caught fire.

The driver is now being treated for serious injuries.

No further information has been released by Chicago police or fire officials, or Illinois State Police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW