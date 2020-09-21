Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy rides horse on Dan Ryan Expressway, arrested

CHOPPER 7HD: Live over the scene as Dreadhead Cowboy galloped down Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man on a horse is slowing traffic on the local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway.Illinois State Police said they received multiple calls about a man riding a horse on I-94 southbound starting at 47th Street.The rider appeared to be Adams Hollingsworth, also known as the Dreadhead Cowboy, who posted live video of him riding on the expressway to his Facebook page.In another post earlier on his Facebook page he wrote, "we focus on kids lives matter this gone keep happening' and told his followers he was going live at 4 p.m., saying, "y'all don't wanna miss this I promise."Chopper 7 HD was over the scene Monday afternoon. Hollingsworth galloped and trotted in the local lanes, and appeared to be escorted by a group of motorcyclists. He was riding south and exited the highway around 95th Street just before 5 p.m.At his peak speed the horse galloped at about 15 miles per hour, but was averaging around 10-12 mph.Two Illinois State Police squad cars followed behind Hollingsworth. He was placed under arrest after exiting the highway. State police said the investigation remains open and ongoing.A crowd gathered after he exited the highway and after his arrest, giving his horse water and pouring water on its neck to help it cool down. Things appeared to grow heated between Illinois State Police and the crowd as another man was placed under arrest, though it was not immediately clear why.The horse was taken away in a Chicago Mounted Patrol trailer, which is built for transporting horses.